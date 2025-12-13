Indonesia flood death toll surpasses 1,000

The disasters have caused widespread damage to infrastructure, with BNPB informed that around 1,200 public facilities, 219 health facilities, 581 educational institutions, 434 houses of worship, 290 office buildings, and 145 bridges were affected, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Abdul Muhari, head of BNPB's Data and Information Center, said on Friday that data verification and cross-referencing with civil records are underway at the sub-district level.

He emphasized that the process of confirming the victims’ identities and addresses is ongoing in several affected areas.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, during his visit to the disaster zones in Aceh on Friday, assured that the government is committed to meeting the basic needs of affected communities.

“Together we will improve this situation. The government will step in and help with everything,” Prabowo stated.

He also urged citizens to stay strong and hopeful during the recovery phase, expressing hope that activities such as education for children will soon return to normal.