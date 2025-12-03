Death toll from Indonesia floods, landslides rises to 811

+ ↺ − 16 px

Floods and landslides in the Indonesian provinces of Aceh, North Sumatra, and West Sumatra have left 811 people dead and 623 missing, according to the latest data from the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) on Wednesday.

The BNPB reported that it received 40 tons of relief supplies on Tuesday, coordinated by the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The aid included food, drinking water, and medical equipment, which will be distributed to affected areas across the three provinces.

Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto stated that the assistance reflects the government’s concern for disaster-affected communities and is intended to meet urgent needs, speed up the disaster response, and support recovery efforts.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto emphasized that current priorities include providing for residents, accelerating socio-economic recovery, and repairing damaged infrastructure.

