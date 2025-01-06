Indonesia joins BRICS bloc as a full member, Brazil announces

+ ↺ − 16 px

Brazil's government announced on Monday that Indonesia is officially becoming a full member of BRICS, further expanding the group of major emerging economies, which includes Russia, India, China, and South Africa, News.az reports citing foreign media .

In a press release, the Brazilian ministry congratulated Indonesia on joining the bloc. Brazil assumes BRICS leadership from Jan. 1, 2025, to Dec. 31, 2025."The Brazilian government congratulates the government of Indonesia on its accession to the BRICS. Indonesia, which has the largest population and economy in Southeast Asia, shares with the other group members support for the reform of global governance institutions and positively contributes to deepening cooperation in the Global South, priority issues for Brazil's BRICS presidency," read the statement.Indonesia's candidacy was first approved by BRICS leaders at the Johannesburg Summit in August 2023. However, as Indonesia was preparing for general elections in February 2024, the nation formally communicated its intent to join the bloc only after the new government was formed.Currently, BRICS accounts for 40% of the world's population and 35% of global GDP, making it a significant player on the geopolitical stage. Its membership continues to grow, with 13 new nations joining as partner countries since October 2024.BRICS leadership has also welcomed four southeastern Asian nations into its ranks: Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand.

News.Az