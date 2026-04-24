EU’s Kallas calls for nuclear experts' participation in Iran talks

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US-Iran talks should include nuclear experts, otherwise “we will end up with a more dangerous Iran,” EU foreign chief Kaja Kallas has said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“If the talks are only about the nuclear and there are no nuclear experts around the table, then we will end up with an agreement that is weaker than the JCPOA was,” Kallas said, speaking ahead of an informal summit of EU leaders in Cyprus.

“And (if) the problems in the region, missile programmes, their support to proxies, also hybrid and cyber activities in Europe are not addressed, we will end up with a more dangerous Iran,” she added.

News.Az