Residential buildings hit in deadly Odesa drone strike

An emergency worker rescues a cat following a Russian drone attack on Odesa overnight on April 24, 2026. (State Emergency Service / Telegram)

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A Russian drone attack on residential buildings in the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa killed a married couple and injured at least 15 people overnight, according to Ukrainian authorities.

Emergency services reported that multiple residential structures were hit during the strike, including a three-story apartment building where six people were injured and a fire broke out, News.Az reports, citing Kyiv Independent.

A separate attack damaged two low-rise residential buildings, injuring seven more people. One resident was rescued from the debris by emergency crews.

In a further strike, a two-story residential building was hit, killing two people and injuring another. Officials later confirmed the victims were a married couple, both aged 75.

Local authorities said emergency teams were deployed across the affected areas, carrying out rescue operations and extinguishing fires as search efforts continued.

The incident is part of a series of recent attacks on civilian infrastructure across Ukraine, which authorities say have increasingly targeted residential areas.

Just days earlier, drone strikes in other Ukrainian regions also caused civilian casualties, including fatalities and multiple injuries.

Ukrainian officials continue to describe such strikes as part of ongoing attacks on civilian infrastructure during the wider conflict.

News.Az