Turkish-owned Piaggio secures first order for new Avanti NX jet

Turkish-owned Piaggio secures first order for new Avanti NX jet

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Italian aircraft manufacturer Piaggio Aerospace, now owned by Türkiye-based defense company Baykar, has secured its first order for its next-generation P.180 Avanti NX aircraft, marking a key milestone in its return to the global aviation market.

An unnamed European operator has signed a deal to purchase two units of the upgraded aircraft, which was officially showcased at the Aero Friedrichshafen 2026 aviation trade fair in Germany, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The new Avanti NX model will feature specialized stretcher configurations, allowing it to be used for air ambulance and medical evacuation missions, expanding its operational flexibility.

Company executives described the deal as a symbolic comeback for Piaggio Aerospace, which has been seeking to strengthen its position in the competitive business aviation sector.

Piaggio CEO Giovanni Tomassini said the company’s return to the major aviation exhibition, combined with the launch order, reflects renewed momentum supported by Baykar’s backing.

The agreement also coincides with the 40th anniversary of the first flight of the original P.180 aircraft, a model known for its distinctive aerodynamic design.

The upgraded Avanti NX retains the original aircraft’s fuel-efficient turboprop architecture while delivering jet-like speeds, improved cabin comfort, and lower emissions.

With renewed investment and production plans, Piaggio Aerospace aims to scale output in the coming years, targeting up to 30 aircraft annually as demand grows in both civilian and special-mission aviation markets.

News.Az