Wheat shipped to Armenia via Azerbaijan transit route

Five rail wagons carrying around 350 tonnes of wheat were dispatched from Bilajari station in Baku towards Boyuk Kasik on Friday, News.Az reports, citing APA.

The shipment, originating from Russia, is part of regular transit operations transporting goods to Armenia through Azerbaijani territory.

Officials said this is not an isolated case. To date, more than 24,000 tonnes of grain, over 1,600 tonnes of fertiliser, and 68 tonnes of buckwheat have been transported from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan.

In addition to grain transit, deliveries of petroleum products from Azerbaijan to Armenia have also continued, including diesel and various grades of gasoline in previous shipments.

Authorities say these logistics operations highlight the use of regional transport corridors for cross-border trade, despite broader political sensitivities in the South Caucasus.

The latest shipment underscores the continued functioning of transit infrastructure connecting the three countries via established rail routes.