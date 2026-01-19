Indonesia moves to seize illegal mines on forest land

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indonesia plans to target roughly 190,000 hectares of forest land used for mining without proper permits, Deputy Forestry Minister Rohmat Marzuki told parliament on Monday.

The large-scale crackdown, led by military-backed task forces, has shaken the mining and palm oil sectors and pushed up global commodity prices on fears of disrupted output, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Marzuki said authorities have so far taken control of about 8,800 hectares from illegal operators and are expanding efforts. He did not name companies or specify timelines for further seizures.

Indonesia has already seized millions of hectares of illegal palm plantations, and prosecutors are assessing over 140 trillion rupiah in potential fines for plantation and mining firms operating on protected forest land.

