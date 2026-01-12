Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupts again, pyroclastic flows reach 5 km

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mount Semeru, straddling the border of Lumajang and Malang Districts in East Java, Indonesia, erupted again on Sunday night (Jan. 12), sending pyroclastic flows—locally known as hot clouds—up to five kilometers from the summit.

“Mount Semeru erupted at 10:25 p.m. local time. The eruption consisted of a pyroclastic flow traveling approximately 5 km,” said Sigit Rian Alfian, an officer at the Mount Semeru Observation Post, News.Az reports, citing ANTARA.

The eruption column was observed to be approximately 2,000 meters above the summit, or 5,676 meters above sea level (masl).



This latest activity follows a period of heightened unrest for the volcano, which has remained frequently active for several years.



"The ash column was observed to be white to gray in color, with thick intensity toward the east and southeast," Alfian added.



The eruption of Mount Semeru was recorded on seismographs with a maximum amplitude of 27 mm and a duration of 696 seconds.



Mount Semeru remains at Level III (Alert) status. Authorities have advised the public to refrain from all activities in the southeastern sector along Besuk Kobokan, within 13 km of the summit.



Beyond that distance, people are prohibited from engaging in activities within 500 meters of the Besuk Kobokan riverbanks due to the risk of expanding pyroclastic and lava flows, which could reach up to 17 km from the peak.



"The public is advised not to engage in activities within a five km radius of the crater/peak of Mount Semeru due to the risk of ejected (incandescent) rocks," he continued.



Residents are also warned of potential pyroclastic flows and lava flows moving through rivers and valleys that originate from the summit of Mount Semeru, particularly in Besuk Kobokan, Besuk Bang, Besuk Kembar, and Besuk Sat, including smaller tributaries of Besuk Kobokan that may also be affected by the lava.

