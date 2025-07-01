News.az
Tag:
Volcanic Eruption
Indonesia’s Mount Semeru shows continued volcanic activity
06 Jan 2026-16:38
Philippines raises Mayon Volcano alert to Level 3
06 Jan 2026-11:21
Watch:
Skier rides down Mt. Etna while volcano erupts
29 Dec 2025-11:44
$1.5T lithium deposit found under US supervolcano
01 Dec 2025-11:58
Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi volcano erupts for first time in millennia -
VIDEO
24 Nov 2025-10:54
Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupts again
22 Nov 2025-10:53
Indonesia’s Semeru volcano erupts again, alert level raised to maximum -
VIDEO
19 Nov 2025-17:08
Japan's Sakurajima volcano erupts, sending ash high over Kagoshima -
VIDEO
17 Nov 2025-13:32
Scientists find hidden ring fault beneath dangerous Campi Flegrei volcano
17 Nov 2025-10:55
Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki erupts again
15 Oct 2025-07:47
