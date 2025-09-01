News.az
News
East Java
Tag:
East Java
Indonesia’s Mount Semeru records multiple eruptions
11 Feb 2026-11:14
Pacitan hit by East Java megathrust quake, dozens injured
06 Feb 2026-18:51
Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupts seven times in three hours
04 Feb 2026-12:50
Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupts again, pyroclastic flows reach 5 km
12 Jan 2026-11:34
Death toll from Indonesia school collapse climbs to 63
06 Oct 2025-17:04
Death toll from Indonesia school collapse rises to 53
06 Oct 2025-09:00
Death toll from Indonesia school building collapse climbs to 3
30 Sep 2025-16:10
Photos
from collapse of school building in Indonesia
30 Sep 2025-11:10
At least one dead, dozens trapped after Indonesia school building collapses -
VIDEO
30 Sep 2025-10:56
