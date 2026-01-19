Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupts six times in a day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mount Semeru in East Java, Indonesia, standing 3,676 meters above sea level, erupted six times on Monday morning, producing ash plumes ranging from 300 meters to 1 kilometer in height.

The eruptions occurred at 12:22 a.m., 12:36 a.m., 12:50 a.m., 5:19 a.m., 6:44 a.m., and 8:36 a.m. The highest eruption at 5:19 a.m. produced an ash column approximately 1,000 meters above the summit, drifting northeast, with colors ranging from white to gray, according to Liswanto of the Mount Semeru Observation Post, News.Az reports, citing ANTARA.

Between 12:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m., 36 eruption earthquakes were recorded, with amplitudes of 12–22 mm and durations of 86–156 seconds, alongside three avalanche earthquakes (4–7 mm, 33–73 seconds). Three harmonic tremors (10–11 mm, 118–360 seconds) and one distant tectonic earthquake (7 mm, 19-second frequency, 39-second duration) were also observed.

Mount Semeru remains at Alert Level III. The Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG) advises the public to avoid all activities in the southeastern sector along Besuk Kobokan within a 13-kilometer radius of the summit.

Additionally, residents should stay at least 500 meters away from the riverbanks along Besuk Kobokan due to potential pyroclastic and lava flows, which may extend up to 17 kilometers from the summit. Activities within a 5-kilometer radius of the crater are also prohibited due to the risk of ejected rocks.

Authorities urged locals to remain vigilant for pyroclastic flows and lava avalanches along rivers and valleys from the summit, including Besuk Kobokan, Besuk Bang, Besuk Kembar, and Besuk Sat, as well as smaller tributaries.

