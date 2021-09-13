International music festival to be held in Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

The traditional Uzeyir Hajibeyli International Music Festival will be held in Shusha from September 18 to 24 this year, News.Az reports citing Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture.

Thanks to the determination of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and the valor of the Azerbaijani army, historical justice was restored during the 44-day Patriotic War, after which Shusha was declared the cultural capital of Azerbaijan by a relevant decree of the head of state.

Thus, one of the first concerts of this year's festival will be held in Shusha. An open-air concert will be organized with the participation of the Azerbaijan State Song and Dance Ensemble named after Fikret Amirov led by People's Artist Aghaverdi Pashayev and famous soloists on September 18, National Music Day and the birthday of Uzeyir Hajibeyli in Shusha.

In addition, within the framework of the XIII festival, it is planned to hold a number of events in Baku, Ganja and Aghdam. For the first time, a new program "Youth echoes of the art of Uzeyir", which will allow young people to express themselves on a big stage, will be launched during the festival this year.

Famous musicians from the USA and Poland will also perform at the festival, along with Azerbaijani creative ensembles and soloists.

It should be noted that in connection with the pandemic, entry to the events will be possible only by special invitations and with COVID-passports.

News.Az