Interstellar comet 31/ATLAS makes rare visit to earth’s neighborhood

A mysterious traveler from beyond our Solar System is making a rare appearance near Earth. The interstellar comet 31/ATLAS is capturing global attention as it makes its closest approach to our planet on October 29, 2025. Racing through space at extraordinary speed, 31/ATLAS offers both a breathtaking spectacle and a unique scientific opportunity — carrying ancient material formed around distant stars.

Unlike ordinary comets that orbit the Sun, 31/ATLAS originated from far beyond our Solar System. Scientists say its arrival provides a once-in-a-lifetime chance to study the building blocks of other worlds and gain insight into how planetary systems form across the galaxy, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Discovered in July 2025 by Hawaii’s ATLAS observatory, the comet’s hyperbolic orbit immediately revealed its interstellar nature — meaning it will pass through our Solar System only once before disappearing forever into deep space. Four major observatories later confirmed the finding, with theoretical physicist Michio Kaku calling it a “mystery interstellar object.”

Although 31/ATLAS will come no closer than 167 million miles from Earth — nearly twice the distance between Earth and the Sun — astronomers are using powerful telescopes to study its composition, gas emissions, and dust activity. The comet has already shown dramatic jets of gas and dust as it approaches the Sun, revealing a complex chemical structure unseen in typical comets.

Once 31/ATLAS completes its journey around the Sun, it will leave our Solar System and never return — a fleeting visitor from the stars, offering humanity a rare glimpse into the mysteries of interstellar space.

News.Az