Argentina’s Milei gains seats, eyes coalition to push through economic reforms

+ ↺ − 16 px

Argentine President Javier Milei’s libertarian alliance made significant gains in Sunday’s midterm elections, strengthening his hand in Congress but leaving him short of a majority. The results mark a major step for Milei’s La Libertad Avanza (LLA) party, which is set to become a powerful bloc capable of defending presidential vetoes and pushing his ambitious reform agenda.

However, Milei now faces the challenge of forming coalitions to pass key legislation on tax and labor reform. His party will remain a minority in both chambers after new lawmakers are sworn in on December 10. In his victory speech, Milei struck a more conciliatory tone, signaling readiness to work with centrist and provincial allies such as the center-right PRO, led by former President Mauricio Macri, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Analysts say such an alliance could be a “workable but fragile vehicle for reform,” as long as personal rivalries and regional disputes don’t derail cooperation. Yet skepticism remains about Milei’s willingness to compromise on his core policies of fiscal austerity, deregulation, and state reform.

Among his post-election priorities are overhauling Argentina’s complex tax system and introducing more flexible labor laws to boost productivity. But critics warn that easing hiring and firing rules and shifting labor disputes to local courts could erode worker protections.

While Milei’s supporters hail his push for a leaner state and open markets, opposition lawmakers argue that his economic model is undermining local industries. “It’s very hard for the economy to grow under this model of open imports and deregulation,” said Peronist lawmaker Pablo Yedlin.

With Argentina’s economy struggling and political divisions deepening, Milei’s next moves will determine whether his reform drive can translate into real change — or further polarization.

News.Az