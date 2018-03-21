Int’l experts complete inspection of Gudauri ski-lift accident

+ ↺ − 16 px

Experts from the world leading Bureau Veritas have been checking the site as well as the ski-lift-related documentation over the past three days.

International experts invited by the government of Georgia have completed their inspection in the country’s mountainous Gudauri ski resort, to determine the reasons of the ski-lift accident on March 16 which left 11 people with minor and moderate injuries, agenda.ge reports.

Experts from the world leading Bureau Veritas have been checking the site as well as the ski-lift-related documentation over the past three days, the Georgian Economy Ministry has stated.

Now the experts will draft their report over the reasons of the malfunction,” the ministry reported.

Experts from the Austrian Doppelmayr Garaventa group, which installed the ski-lift in 2007, were also present to carry out their inspection.

The experts of the ski-lift producer that has 14,400 ski-lifts installed worldwide arrived the same day of the incident and stated that they conducted their work years ago in full line with safety standards.

Inviting of the experts from the international Bureau Veritas headquartered in France was initiated by the Georgian government, as "it was in the country’s interests” the best agency for the safety inspection, which has been operating since 1828, to provide its conclusion over the case.

Nearly half of the injured tourists, who were from Georgia, Ukraine, Russia, and Sweden, have been discharged the same day of the incident as they suffered minor injuries.

Only one tourist was operated on as she suffered from fractions. She is the only who remains in hospital now.

A pregnant woman from Sweden has been discharged from Tbilisi Mediclub Georgia hospital earlier today, as her pregnancy and health were not at any risk.

The ski-lift on the Sadzele slope of Gudari moved reverse and threw passengers down. Many of the passengers jumped down themselves to avoid a clash.

It is speculated that the culprit may have been a voltage fluctuation or brake issues.

However, Energo Pro Georgia, a company providing Gudauri with electricity, has excluded any power-related flaw.

News.Az

News.Az