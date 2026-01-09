Investigation under way after Portland shooting involving federal agents

+ ↺ − 16 px

Portland authorities have launched an investigation after a shooting on Thursday involving U.S. federal agents left two people injured. The incident occurred in an eastern neighborhood and involved U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers conducting a "targeted vehicle stop."

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the driver tried to use his vehicle against the agents, prompting one agent to fire a defensive shot. The driver then fled, while a man and a woman in the vehicle were hospitalized with gunshot wounds, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek called for transparency and full cooperation with local authorities, while Portland Mayor Keith Wilson urged a suspension of federal operations in the city until an independent review is completed. The FBI has also opened a separate investigation into the shooting.

