Iran and Saudi Arabia to discuss Hajj

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Iranian delegation will visit Saudi Arabia on February 23 to discuss the issue of Hajj with Saudi officials.

The Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s representative on Hajj Affairs Ali Qazi Askar said the mission will be dispatched in response to a Saudi invitation of Iran to resume sending people on the pilgrimage, Trend reports with reference to the IRNA agency.

Iran stopped sending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia after a deadly crush during the Hajj in Mecca in 2015, which resulted in the death of 464 Iranians and several hundred others. Iran stopped sending people on Hajj because Riyadh failed to guarantee the security of Iranian pilgrims.

News.Az

News.Az