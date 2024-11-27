Iran calls for UNSC sanctions on Israel over alleged use of chemical weapons

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s Deputy Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, has urged the UN Security Council to impose sanctions on Israel for using banned chemical weapons in Gaza and Lebanon, News.az reports citing IRNA .









Gharibabadi made the appeal in an address at the 29th Session of the Conference of the States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention (CSP-29) in The Hague, Netherlands, on Wednesday.He condemned Israel's use of chemical weapons and other hazardous materials, including white phosphorus and depleted uranium, against defenseless populations in Palestine and Lebanon.“The UN Security Council must take effective measures to impose sanctions against the Israeli regime in accordance with Chapter VII of the UN Charter,” he stated.Gharibabadi called on the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to conduct a thorough investigation into the use of chemical weapons by Israel and implement necessary measures to protect the victims.Highlighting the serious threat posed by Israel's stockpile of weapons of mass destruction, including chemical weapons, the Iranian official stressed the importance of universal adherence to the Chemical Weapons Convention.He called for increased international pressure on Israel to join the convention and place all its chemical facilities under OPCW supervision.Gharibabadi also pointed out that some countries, particularly Germany and the United States, have been complicit in the chemical crimes against the Iranian people by supplying banned materials to the former Ba'ath regime in Iraq during the war of 1980s.“The victims of chemical weapons in Iran continue to suffer from the illegal sanctions imposed by Western countries regarding the supply of medicine and medical equipment,” he said.

