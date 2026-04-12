BYD prepares market shake-up: New pickup spotted in China tests - PHOTOS

A camouflaged pickup prototype from Chinese auto giant BYD has been spotted undergoing road testing in China, signaling the company’s imminent entry into the domestic pickup segment, News.az reports, citing carnewschina.

Images circulating online reveal a front-end design closely resembling BYD’s Dynasty passenger car lineup, fueling speculation that the new model could be integrated into the brand’s existing sales network rather than positioned as a standalone off-road vehicle.

The test vehicle appears notably different from the export-focused Shark pickup, suggesting that BYD is developing a localized version tailored specifically for the Chinese market.

According to Chinese sources, the domestic model is likely to feature a more cost-oriented plug-in hybrid (PHEV) system, as opposed to the higher-performance configurations offered overseas. This strategy aligns with the realities of China’s pickup segment, where affordability and practicality remain the key purchasing drivers.

reinforcing these developments, China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) recently updated its regulatory filings, indicating that BYD’s Zhengzhou plant has added a new production category for plug-in hybrid trucks. Under China’s classification system, pickups fall within this segment.

While no specific model has been officially approved, the filing effectively clears the way for BYD to manufacture pickups domestically for the first time. The timing—combined with real-world testing—suggests the project has entered its final development phase ahead of a potential market launch.