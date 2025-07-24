Iran condemns Israeli bill to impose sovereignty over West Bank, Jordan Valley

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has condemned the Israeli Knesset's approval of a bill to impose sovereignty over the West Bank and Jordan Valley, calling it another sign of the expansionist and hegemonic nature of the Israeli regime.

In a statement, the ministry said this action —concurrent with the ongoing genocide in Gaza and the continued gross violations of human rights in the West Bank by Israel—lays bare more than ever the regime’s malicious objective of the total eradication of Palestine as a land, a nation, and an independent identity, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs recalled the legal, moral, and political responsibility of all states and international organizations to uphold the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and to support their liberation from occupation and apartheid.

The Ministry emphasized that the negligence of the international community and relevant international bodies—particularly the United Nations Security Council—in fulfilling their obligations to halt genocide and war crimes in Gaza and the West Bank only emboldens the regime to escalate its crimes and expand its lawlessness and aggression.

It pointed out that all governments—especially regional and Islamic countries—are duty-bound to take immediate and effective action to compel Israel and its backers, particularly the United States, to halt the killings, aggression, and expansionist ambitions of the Zionist regime.

