Iran confirms death of IRGC intelligence chief in Israeli attacks

Iran confirms death of IRGC intelligence chief in Israeli attacks
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, the elite units of the Iranian Armed Forces) has confirmed the death of the head of the IRGC's intelligence, Mohammad Kazemi, during Israeli strikes.

The statement noted that along with Kazemi, two of his associates, Hassan Mohakak and Mohsen Bagheri, were killed. They were also high-ranking intelligence officers, News.Az reports citing the TASS.


