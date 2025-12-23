Iran grows renewable power capacity 157% in 18 months

+ ↺ − 16 px

Over the past year and a half, Iran has boosted its installed renewable and clean power generation capacity by 157%, driven by a steady growth in wind and solar projects, and an increasing share of clean energy in the national grid.

Installed capacity rose to 3,165 megawatts by late November 2025, up from 1,230 megawatts at the start of the fourteenth government, according to data from the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (SATBA), News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

Markazi province ranked first in renewable capacity with 459.01 megawatts, followed by Isfahan with 394.94 megawatts and Yazd with 325.85 megawatts. Kerman, Qazvin, Razavi Khorasan and Semnan also recorded significant shares, reflecting favorable infrastructure, climate conditions and investor participation, SATBA said.

Qazvin led wind power development with 164.38 megawatts of installed capacity, making it Iran’s main hub for wind-generated electricity. East Azerbaijan ranked second with 52.65 megawatts, followed by Razavi Khorasan with 51.30 megawatts, underscoring the concentration of wind projects in high-wind regions.

SATBA said the geographic spread of renewable plants is gradually widening, with more provinces joining the sector. Wind energy, alongside other renewable technologies, is playing a growing role in diversifying Iran’s energy mix and improving grid stability.

More than 600 renewable project sites are currently under development nationwide and are scheduled to come online by late September 2026. Average green power transaction prices on Iran’s energy exchange stood at 51,518 rials per kilowatt hour in November 2025.

Measures introduced this year include calls for rial-denominated loans to build 50 to 1,000 kilowatt solar plants, finalization of mechanisms to transfer renewable equipment purchased with National Development Fund resources, and new rules allowing industrial, mining and agricultural units to build renewable plants at the distribution level.

Other steps include equipping 10 technical and vocational training centers to support renewable energy education and initial talks to supply renewable equipment through the commodities exchange.

SATBA said the added renewable capacity has so far saved an estimated 29 billion liters of water and 30 billion cubic meters of fuel, while preventing the emission of about 65 million tons of carbon dioxide.

News.Az