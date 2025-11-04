What are renewable energy sources

+ ↺ − 16 px

Renewable energy sources are natural forms of energy that are continuously replenished by the Earth’s systems and never run out, News.Az reports.

Unlike fossil fuels — which take millions of years to form and release harmful carbon emissions when burned — renewable sources generate clean, sustainable power from resources that are constantly available, such as sunlight, wind, water, and geothermal heat.

These energy sources are at the center of the global transition to a low-carbon economy, helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, slow climate change, and ensure long-term energy security. As technology advances, renewable energy is becoming more efficient and affordable, powering homes, industries, and transportation systems around the world.

Solar energy

Solar energy is derived from the radiation of the Sun and is the most abundant renewable resource on Earth. It can be captured using solar panels (photovoltaic cells) that convert sunlight directly into electricity, or through solar thermal systems that use mirrors and lenses to concentrate sunlight and generate heat for power production.

Solar energy is increasingly affordable and widely used. In 2025, global solar capacity surpassed 1,500 gigawatts, accounting for more than one-third of all new power installations. Countries such as China, the United States, and India are leading the expansion of solar farms, while rooftop systems are spreading rapidly across cities and rural areas alike.

Solar energy has no fuel cost, produces no pollution during operation, and can be used almost anywhere sunlight is available, making it vital for clean and decentralized electricity production.

Wind energy

Wind energy is produced by converting the kinetic energy of moving air into electricity through wind turbines. When wind passes over the blades of a turbine, it causes them to spin, which drives a generator that produces power.

Wind power has become one of the fastest-growing renewable sources globally. As of 2025, the world’s installed wind capacity exceeded 1,000 gigawatts, with major wind farms operating both on land (onshore) and offshore in oceans and coastal areas. Offshore wind technology, in particular, is rapidly expanding in Europe, China, and the United States, providing large-scale and stable clean energy.

Wind energy is cost-effective, scalable, and emits no greenhouse gases during operation. However, its production depends on weather conditions and location, so it is often complemented by other renewables and energy storage systems.

Hydropower

Hydropower, or hydroelectric energy, is generated by the movement of water through dams, rivers, or tidal systems. Flowing water turns turbines connected to generators, producing electricity. It is the oldest and most established form of renewable energy, supplying about 16 percent of the world’s electricity.

Large dams — such as those on the Yangtze River in China or the Amazon Basin — can produce vast amounts of energy, while smaller run-of-river systems minimize environmental impact. Hydropower is reliable and flexible; it can adjust to demand quickly and store potential energy in reservoirs for later use.

However, large hydro projects can affect ecosystems and displace communities, so modern policies focus on sustainable design, river restoration, and smaller-scale hydro solutions.

Geothermal energy

Geothermal energy taps into the natural heat stored beneath the Earth’s surface. This heat comes from the decay of radioactive materials and the planet’s molten core. It can be used directly for heating or converted into electricity by driving steam turbines.

Countries such as Iceland, New Zealand, and the Philippines rely heavily on geothermal power because of their volcanic activity. Advances in drilling technology are allowing more regions to access geothermal resources.

Geothermal plants operate continuously, providing a steady source of clean baseload power — meaning they can run 24 hours a day, unlike solar or wind, which depend on weather.

Biomass and bioenergy

Biomass energy comes from organic materials such as plants, wood, and agricultural waste. When these materials are burned or converted into biofuels (like ethanol and biodiesel), they release energy that can be used for heating, electricity, or transportation.

If managed sustainably, biomass can be carbon-neutral — the carbon dioxide emitted during use is offset by the CO₂ absorbed by plants during growth. However, overexploitation or poor land-use practices can lead to deforestation and emissions, so careful management is essential.

Modern bioenergy technologies are improving efficiency by using waste products and developing second-generation biofuels, which don’t compete with food crops.

Ocean energy

The world’s oceans contain vast untapped energy potential. Ocean energy includes tidal power, which harnesses the movement of tides, and wave power, which captures surface wave motion. Some experimental projects also use ocean thermal energy conversion (OTEC), which exploits temperature differences between surface and deep water.

While still in the early stages of development, ocean energy offers great promise because tides are predictable and constant. Research and pilot projects are underway in the United Kingdom, France, South Korea, and Canada.

The importance of renewable energy

Renewable energy is essential for building a sustainable and secure future. It reduces dependence on fossil fuels, which are finite and polluting, and helps slow global warming by cutting carbon emissions. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), renewables already supply nearly 30 percent of global electricity, and this share is expected to rise to 50 percent by 2030.

Beyond environmental benefits, renewables create jobs and stimulate economic growth. The global renewable energy sector employs more than 13 million people, with opportunities in manufacturing, installation, maintenance, and research. It also improves energy access in developing countries, where decentralized systems like solar microgrids bring electricity to rural communities for the first time.

Renewable energy sources are not just a replacement for fossil fuels — they represent a complete transformation of how humanity powers its world. As costs fall and technologies improve, they are leading the way toward a cleaner, more resilient, and more equitable energy future for all.

