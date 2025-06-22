Iran MFA: Attack on country's nuclear facilities will have long-term consequences

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States violated international law and the nuclear non-proliferation regime by attacking Iranian civilian targets in Isfahan, Natanz and Fordow, and the strikes on nuclear infrastructure will have long-term consequences, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic Abbas Araghchi wrote about this on the social network X, News.Az reports.

"The United States, as a permanent member of the Security Council, has grossly violated the UN Charter, international law and the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons by attacking Iran's peaceful nuclear facilities. This morning's events are outrageous and will have long-term consequences," the Foreign Minister said.

He also stressed that, in accordance with the UN Charter, which allows for legitimate self-defense, the republic reserves the right to defend its sovereignty and national interests.

News.Az