Iran reports strikes on Israeli Dimona facility, US bases in UAE, Kuwait

In a statement released on Tuesday, the army said it had hit a power generation unit and fuel storage facilities linked to petrochemical industries near Dimona, a US naval maintenance and support centre at Jebel Ali port in the United Arab Emirates, and radar systems and accommodation buildings for American forces at Ahmad al-Jaber Air Base in Kuwait, News.Az reports, citing Tasnim News Agency.

The operation was carried out in response to what it described as “aggression by the American-Zionist enemy” against Iran’s petrochemical sector and other infrastructure.

The statement described the Dimona industrial area as highly significant to Israel’s economy and security, noting that it hosts the country’s largest chemical complex in the Negev desert. It added that the targeted facilities include power generation and fuel storage units whose materials are used for certain military purposes.

According to the statement, the US naval maintenance and support centre at Jebel Ali is one of the largest docking ports for US Navy vessels in the region, providing key logistical and repair services to the American fleet.

It added that Ahmad al-Jaber Air Base in Kuwait hosts US military forces and includes radar systems and hangars capable of accommodating various types of military aircraft. The US Air Force’s 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing is stationed at the base.

The army said the series of attacks was dedicated to “unknown soldiers, creative engineers, hardworking workers and all those involved in the country’s oil, petrochemical and energy sectors”.

“The army is devoted to the nation, and the nation supports the army,” the statement said, adding that Iranian forces would continue operations “until the aggression of the enemy is eradicated.”