Hezbollah claims missile strike on Israel’s Meron air control base

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Hezbollah said in a statement that it carried out a missile strike targeting the air traffic control unit at Meron Air Control Base in northern Israel, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The Meron Air Control Base is an Israel Air Force surveillance and command facility located on Mount Meron, approximately 8 kilometers from the Lebanese border.

The claims were made shortly after Hezbollah reported that it had launched rockets overnight toward the northern Israeli town of Kiryat Shmona.

News.Az