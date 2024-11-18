Iran, Russia eye major railway linking Azerbaijan border to Persian Gulf

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran and Russia are discussing plans to build a new railway linking Parsabad, a city on the border with Azerbaijan, to Bandar Abbas, Iran’s largest port on the Persian Gulf.

"In addition to the Rasht-Astara railway line, Russia is interested in investing in the construction of a railway from Parsabad to Bandar Abbas," Jalali said at a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Tehran, News.Az reports, citing Russian media. Pezeshkian highlighted that the new railway would significantly benefit both Iran's economy and its citizens, while also strengthening ties between Iran and Russia.The Iranian president also instructed to speed up the implementation of the Rasht-Astara line project.

News.Az