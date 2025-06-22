Iran's Foreign Ministry: We have the right to resist US military aggression with all our might

Iran's Foreign Ministry: We have the right to resist US military aggression with all our might

Iran reserves the right to "resist US military aggression with all its might" in order to protect its national interests. This was stated in a statement by the Islamic Republic’s Foreign Ministry, distributed after the American attack on nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan, News.Az informs.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns in the strongest possible terms the brutal military aggression of the United States against Iran's peaceful nuclear facilities <...>. The Islamic Republic reserves the right to resist the military aggression of the United States with all its might, as well as to ensure its own security and the national interests of the country," the statement said.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry noted that the attack on Iranian nuclear industry facilities in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan is a "terrible blow to the non-proliferation regime."

News.Az