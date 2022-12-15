Iran seizes 300,000-liter smuggled fuel in Gulf

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has seized more than 300,000 liters of smuggled fuel in a tanker ship in the Gulf, state TV reported Thursday, News.az reports citing Xinhua

The IRGC's operation aims to detect and fight against organized smuggling, Mojtaba Qahremani, head of the Justice Department of Iran's southern province of Hormozgan, was quoted as saying.

All the 12 crew members of the vessel were arrested, the official added, without disclosing the ownership of the vessel or the identity of the arrestees.

The case is under investigation, according to the Iranian official.

News.Az