Iran threatens Israel: Retaliatory response would be precise!

The authorities in Tehran continued to warn of a severe and widespread response following the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh on July 31, according to an Al-Arabiya report on Monday, News.Az reports citing The Jerusalem Post .

Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander Hossein Salami stated that "the nightmare of Iran's inevitable response is shaking Israel day and night."Salami added that Israeli leaders are in a state of imbalance and tension, anticipating an Iranian response that will be "painful and different from what you expected."Iran emphasized that the retaliatory response would be precise and calculated but did not specify the timing or method of execution.However, American officials suggested that Tehran may delay its response to allow international mediators, such as Egypt, Qatar, and the US, to continue negotiating a ceasefire in Gaza.

News.Az