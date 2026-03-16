Explosions reported in Jerusalem after missile alerts from Iran

Explosions reported in Jerusalem after missile alerts from Iran

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Israel’s Home Front Command has reported missile launches from Iran aimed at central Israel and Jerusalem.

Following the warning, explosions have been reported in both Jerusalem and other parts of central Israel, according to local sources on the ground, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Authorities are urging residents to follow safety instructions as the situation develops.

News.Az