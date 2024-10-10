Iran threatens to launch military action against Gulf states
Iran threatens to attack Gulf states for helping IsraelTehran has threatened to launch military action against the Gulf states if they provide Israeli aircraft with their airspac, says sources close to the government circles of Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar, News.Az reports citing Reuters .
It became known that during a meeting between representatives of Iran and Saudi Arabia, a warning was issued that Tehran would not be able to guarantee the security of the kingdom's oil facilities if it provided any assistance to Israel. In addition, Iran hinted that pro-Iranian forces in Iraq and Yemen could act against Saudi Arabia.
In this regard, according to Reuters, the Gulf countries have already notified Washington that they will not allow Israel to use their airspace to strike Iran.