Iran to prepare draft of possible nuclear deal with U.S. in 2-3 days: FM

Iran to prepare draft of possible nuclear deal with U.S. in 2-3 days: FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said on Friday Tehran will prepare the draft of a possible nuclear deal with the United States within two to three days.

He made the remarks in an interview with MSNBC while elaborating on indirect nuclear talks between Iran and the United States and ways to bridge differences on the nuclear issue, News.az reports, citing Telegraph.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Tehran prepares counterproposal as Trump weighs strikes

German MFA reiterates its call on Germans to leave Iran

Amnesty warns at least 30 in Iran face execution after “unfair trials”

Embassy: Protesters attacked targeting the Presidential vehicle

"My next step is to present the draft of a potential deal to my U.S. counterparts," Araghchi said, noting that the draft will be ready in the next two to three days.

Once finalized by his superiors, the draft will be delivered to U.S. president's special envoy Steve Witkoff, he said, adding after that, the two sides "may need another round of discussion before starting work toward, hopefully, a good conclusion."

Turning to the second round of indirect talks on Tuesday, Araghchi said Iran has not offered to suspend uranium enrichment on its soil, and the U.S. side has not put forward such a demand.

"What we are now talking about is how to make sure that Iran's nuclear program, including uranium enrichment, is peaceful and would remain peaceful forever," he explained.

Araghchi expressed confidence that a "fair and equitable" deal is achievable, but described the U.S. military buildup in the West Asia region as "absolutely unnecessary and unhealthy."

"I have to emphasize that there is no military solution to Iran's nuclear program," he said, adding, "The only solution is diplomacy and that is why the United States is back to the negotiating table and seeking a deal."

He added that Iran is ready both for war and peace, noting, "We are prepared for diplomacy and negotiation as much as we are ready for war."

Araghchi's remarks came amid heightened tensions between Iran and the United States, and a U.S. military buildup in the region, despite the renewed diplomatic efforts.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that Iran has 10 to 15 days to reach a deal over its nuclear program, warning that otherwise "really bad things" will happen.

News.Az