Grossi, Araghchi meet ahead of US-Iran talks

In a message posted on social media, Grossi said he had met with Seyed Abbas Araghchi as part of preparations for the talks scheduled for Tuesday in the Swiss city, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

According to a statement from Iran’s Foreign Ministry, Araghchi arrived in Geneva on Sunday accompanied by a delegation of diplomatic and technical officials. The delegation is participating in the second round of indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States.

U.S. officials have confirmed that American representatives will also attend the discussions. The delegation is expected to include special envoy Steve Witkoff as well as Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Geneva meetings mark the continuation of diplomatic efforts aimed at addressing issues related to Iran’s nuclear program through indirect engagement between Tehran and Washington.