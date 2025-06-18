Iran urges UN chief to bring Israeli conflict to Security Council

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Wednesday, Iran urged UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to invoke Article 99 of the UN Charter in response to the ongoing conflict with Israel.

Article 99 of the charter empowers the secretary general to bring to the Security Council’s attention any matter that may threaten international peace and security. The clause is rarely used and allows the UN chief to independently initiate action by the 15-member body in response to a potential crisis, News.Az reports citing The National.

“Failure to act at this pivotal and perilous moment would constitute a profound abdication of the Security Council's responsibilities,” said a letter sent to the UN.

In December 2023, Mr Guterres invoked Article 99 for the first time during his tenure to warn of the global threat posed by the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas. It was only the fourth formal invocation of the article in UN history, with the previous instance occurring in 1989.

Official UN documents describe Article 99 as having a preventive function, raising awareness at an international level that an already severe crisis could worsen.

Iran’s letter pointed to “mounting and undeniable evidence of direct United States involvement in this unlawful campaign of aggressive war”, listing in particular US President Donald Trump’s implied threat to assassinate supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“These reckless and inflammatory statements, especially when issued by the head of state of a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, constitute a grave and flagrant violation of international law,” the letter reads.

Iran also requested an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, amid a “dangerously escalated situation”.

“The Security Council cannot remain a passive bystander,” it said.

Meanwhile, Mr Guterres expressed profound alarm over the escalation in the conflict between Israel and Iran, and warned against any military interventions in the Middle East.

“I strongly appeal to all to avoid any further internationalisation of the conflict,” Mr Guterres said in a statement, repeating his call for a ceasefire. “Any additional military interventions could have enormous consequences, not only for those involved, but for the whole region and for international peace and security at large.”

He also condemned the “tragic and unnecessary loss of lives and injuries to civilians, and damage to homes and critical civilian infrastructure".

“Diplomacy remains the best and only way to address concerns regarding Iran's nuclear programme and regional security issues,” Mr Guterres said.

