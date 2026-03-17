Iran war risks pushing 45 million into acute hunger: WFP

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The ongoing war involving Iran could push an additional 45 million people into acute hunger by June, according to new analysis released Tuesday by the World Food Programme (WFP).

The WFP said U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran, which began in late February, have disrupted key humanitarian supply routes, delaying critical aid deliveries to some of the world’s most vulnerable regions, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

As a result of rising food, oil, and shipping costs, global hunger levels could surge beyond the current record of 319 million people, WFP Deputy Executive Director Carl Skau told reporters in Geneva.

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“This would take global hunger levels to an all-time record, and it’s a terrible, terrible prospect,” Skau said, adding that hunger was already at unprecedented levels even before the conflict.

He noted that shipping costs for the agency have increased by 18% since the escalation began, with some deliveries forced to take longer alternative routes.

The added financial strain comes as the WFP faces significant budget pressures, with donor countries increasingly prioritizing defence spending, further complicating efforts to respond to the growing food crisis.

News.Az