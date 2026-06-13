Iran’s Leader commutes death sentences of 139 prisoners

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Iran’s Supreme Leader Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei has approved a proposal to commute the sentences of 139 prisoners sentenced to death by various courts across the country.

The pardon was granted at the request of Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

Judiciary spokesperson Ali-Asghar Jahangir said Ayatollah Khamenei granted the amnesty on the basis of Islamic compassion, stressing that the decision comes while many countries refuse to grant clemency during wars and crises.

He added that prisoners convicted of undermining national security and involvement in foreign-backed January riots and acts of sabotage were excluded from the amnesty list.

According to Press TV, Article 110 of the Constitution grants the Supreme Leader the right to pardon or reduce sentences of convicts upon recommendation from the head of the Judiciary.

The clemency, however, does not apply to certain categories of convicts, including those sentenced for their role in armed struggle against the state, armed or organised drug trafficking, armed robbery, arms smuggling, abduction, bribery, and embezzlement.

News.Az