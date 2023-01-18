Iran worried about opening of Zangazur corridor - Azerbaijani MP

+ ↺ − 16 px

Unfounded allegations voiced by Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf about Azerbaijan during the Antalya meeting were responded to by Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova. What steps are needed to build good relations on both regional and global scales were brought to the Iranian Parliament speaker’s attention, Azerbaijani MP Arzu Naghiyev told News.Az.

The lawmaker noted that Iran is worried about the opening of the Zangazur Corridor.

“Iran is worried about the alleged appearance of various forces in the region after the opening of the Zangazur Corridor. Such allegations are unfounded,” he said.

According to the Azerbaijani MP, the Iranian-Armenian border is guarded by border guards of the federal security service.

“Iran can put forward opinions on issued related to itself but any opinion on Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity can not be considered meaningful,” he said.

Naghiyev added: “We have witnessed that Iran demonstrated partnership with Armenia during the 44-day war. Iran continues to act insincerely.”

The MP emphasized that Azerbaijan keeps pursuing an independent policy.

“Azerbaijan has regained control over its 140 km-long borders with Iran. Drug smuggling through this territory has been prevented. Work has been done in other directions. There is no problem in this regard,” he concluded.

News.Az