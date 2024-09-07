Iranian president to meet Putin at BRICS summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran's new President Masoud Pezeshkian will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin at the BRICS summit in Kazan this October, according to Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali.

"Yes, I believe he will participate in the BRICS summit in Kazan. We are currently preparing for this visit to ensure it's beneficial for bilateral relations between Tehran and Moscow," Jalali said.The ambassador outlined plans for Pezeshkian's visit, including bilateral meetings with Putin and other Russian officials, engagements with the Iranian community in Russia, and a speech at the summit.Russia assumed the BRICS presidency on January 1, for a one-year term. The main event, the BRICS summit, is scheduled for October 22-24, in Kazan, southwestern Russia.Iran officially joined BRICS on January 1 and has been growing in importance in the group along with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, who also joined in the same session.Jalali also mentioned that a comprehensive cooperation agreement between Iran and Russia might be signed either during the BRICS summit or at a separate meeting between the two countries' presidents once the document is finalised."We've discussed this with our Russian colleagues. The first idea is to sign it at the summit, as it's a major event. We're currently working on this, considering two options, but no decision has been made yet," Jalali explained.Pressure has been building on Russia to sign the agreement, which some in Tehran say Moscow has been dragging its feet over, following the death of former President Ebrahim Raisi earlier in May in a helicopter crash.The Iranian diplomat noted that the process of developing the large-scale agreement between the countries has been completed. "We've essentially finalised it, internal procedures are underway, and the document is being prepared for signing," he added.This will mark President Pezeshkian's first visit to the Russian Federation since taking office.

