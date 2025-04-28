Iranian President visits Bibiheybat Mosque in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

On April 28, Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, visited the Bibiheybat Mosque in Baku.

The Iranian President was welcomed by Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office, and Ramin Mammadov, Chairman of the State Committee on Affairs with Religious Associations, News.Az reports citing Azertac.

President Pezeshkian was informed about the history of the Bibiheybat Mosque, one of thea most significant examples of Islamic architecture in Azerbaijan. It was built in the 13th century by Mahmud ibn Sa'd over the tomb of Hakima Khanum, the daughter of the seventh Imam, Musa al-Kazim. Because Hakima Khanum was a descendant of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the site of her tomb was regarded as sacred even before the mosque’s construction. With the building of the mosque, it became a pilgrimage and worship destination for people.

It was noted that during the Soviet Union’s anti-religious campaigns, the mosque was completely destroyed by the Bolsheviks in 1936. After Azerbaijan regained its independence, the restoration of mosques across the country began. The rebuilding of the Bibiheybat Mosque on its original site is attributed to National Leader Heydar Aliyev, while its development into the present-day complex is linked to President Ilham Aliyev. Special emphasis was placed on the attention and support given to the mosque by the President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and First Vice-President, Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva.

President Masoud Pezeshkian visited the shrine of Hakima Khanum and signed the guest book.

Following this, over a tea table, President Masoud Pezeshkian and Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade had a sincere conversation and exchanged keepsakes.

