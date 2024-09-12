Iran’s nuclear program has no peaceful purpose, US warns

Iran’s nuclear program has no peaceful purpose, US warns

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States has warned that Iran’s nuclear program has no credible peaceful purpose.

“Iran continues to move further in the wrong direction. Iran continues to expand its nuclear program, to install additional advanced centrifuge cascades, and to produce highly enriched uranium for which it has no credible peaceful purpose,” Ambassador Laura S.H. Holgate, Head of the US mission at the IAEA, said in a statement , News.Az reports.The ambassador noted that Iran is continually expanding its nuclear program by installing additional cascades of advanced centrifuges and producing highly enriched uranium.“Indeed, Iran’s production of 60 percent enriched uranium runs counter to the behavior of all other non-nuclear weapons states party to the NPT,” he said.In 2021, Iran ceased fulfilling its nuclear commitments under the JCPOA, including the provisional application of the Additional Protocol. Since then, the IAEA has been denied supplementary access in Iran.

News.Az