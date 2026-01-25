Iran’s supreme leader reportedly shelters in bunker over U.S. attack fears

+ ↺ − 16 px

Amid fears of a potential U.S. strike, Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei has reportedly taken shelter in a bunker in Tehran, according to The Times of Israel, citing an opposition-linked Iranian news outlet, News.Az reports, citing India Today.

The report further stated that Khamenei’s bunker is fortified and contains multiple interconnected tunnels in Tehran.

The Iranian assessment of a potential US attack came after Donald Trump recently said that US troops are heading towards Iran along the waterlines. This move intensified the possibility of a US strike on Iran.

As Khamenei reportedly resides in a bunker, his third son, Masoud, is set to handle the day-to-day operations of his father’s office. He is also serving as the main channel of communication for government leaders at this moment.

Earlier, the Trump administration also threatened the Khamenei regime with US action if the latter used power to suppress the ongoing protests over inflation and price hikes. However, that threat seemed to have faded, as Trump mentioned that the Iranian regime did not plan a large-scale execution. However, the dynamics between the two countries seem to have changed, with several US troops now moving towards the Central Asian country.

Meanwhile, the Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian, a few days ago, said that any attack on Khamenei will be considered a full-scale war against the country. As per a report by the Jerusalem Post, the Iranian Students News Agency said that any attack against Khamenei will be met with the declaration of Jihad.

News.Az