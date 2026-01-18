Pezeshkian warns assassination attempt on Supreme Leader would trigger full-scale war

+ ↺ − 16 px

An assassination attempt on the Supreme Leader of our country is tantamount to declaring a full-scale war on the Iranian people.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian wrote about this on his X account, News.Az report.

According to him, if there are difficulties and cramped conditions in the lives of the Iranian people, one of the main reasons for this is the long-standing hostility and inhumane sanctions of the US government and its allies.

