Pezeshkian warns assassination attempt on Supreme Leader would trigger full-scale war

Pezeshkian warns assassination attempt on Supreme Leader would trigger full-scale war
An assassination attempt on the Supreme Leader of our country is tantamount to declaring a full-scale war on the Iranian people.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian wrote about this on his X account, News.Az report.

According to him, if there are difficulties and cramped conditions in the lives of the Iranian people, one of the main reasons for this is the long-standing hostility and inhumane sanctions of the US government and its allies.


