Pezeshkian warns assassination attempt on Supreme Leader would trigger full-scale war
- 1046296
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/pezeshkian-warns-assassination-attempt-on-supreme-leader-would-trigger-full-scale-war Copied
Source: CNN
An assassination attempt on the Supreme Leader of our country is tantamount to declaring a full-scale war on the Iranian people.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian wrote about this on his X account, News.Az report.
According to him, if there are difficulties and cramped conditions in the lives of the Iranian people, one of the main reasons for this is the long-standing hostility and inhumane sanctions of the US government and its allies.