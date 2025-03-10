Iraqi FM: ISIS numbers growing in Middle East

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of terrorist groups "Islamic State" in the Middle East is growing, a regional unification is needed to fight the militants.

The head of the Iraqi Foreign Ministry Fuad Hussein made such a warning at a press conference following the ministerial meeting of countries neighboring Syria held in Amman, News.Az informs via TASS.

"We see that the number of ISIS in the region is increasing, and the volume of weapons at the terrorists' disposal and the area of ​​territories they control are increasing. In this regard, we need an organization that would fight the terrorist threat at the regional level and would enlist the support of the world community," Hussein emphasized. The press conference was broadcast by the Al Hadath TV channel.

The head of the Iraqi Foreign Ministry indicated that, in his opinion, the countries neighboring Syria should exchange intelligence on the activities of militants and maintain constant contact "at the level of not only foreign ministers, but also defense ministers and intelligence chiefs." Hussein noted that Baghdad "closely monitors the situation in Syria," since the domestic political situation in Iraq depends significantly on the situation there.

Speaking to his Iraqi counterpart, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safadi announced that Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon and Türkiye had agreed to launch a joint operation with Syria to combat ISIS.

News.Az