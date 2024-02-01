News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Islamic State
Tag:
Islamic State
IS declares war on new Syrian authorities
22 Feb 2026-13:27
ISIS affiliate claims responsibility for Pakistan suicide bombing
07 Feb 2026-17:18
ISIS kills 25 in eastern Congo
26 Jan 2026-19:39
Türkiye arrests 3 IS suspects amid heightened holiday security
27 Dec 2025-21:10
Islamic State-linked rebels kill 19 in eastern Congo, officials report
13 Oct 2025-23:28
Türkiye detains 6 IS suspects in Istanbul
08 Oct 2025-17:12
Türkiye detains 51 suspected IS members in nationwide operations
18 Sep 2025-15:39
Iraqi FM: ISIS numbers growing in Middle East
10 Mar 2025-04:23
Four Islamic State members, including two leaders, killed in eastern Iraq
11 Jan 2025-19:32
Islamic State claims responsibility for rare attack near Oman mosque
17 Jul 2024-02:23
Latest News
Former UK ambassador Mandelson arrested after Epstein revelations
U.S. orders non-emergency personnel to evacuate from embassy in Beirut
EU fails to agree on new package of anti-Russian sanctions by February 24
Peru military helicopter crash kills 15
Deepak Chopra and Epstein: key questions answered
Slovakia stops electricity transmission to Ukraine
El-Sisi visits Saudi Arabia for talks with Crown Prince Salman
Why Attend Cryptocurrency conferences?
Board of Peace explores dollar-pegged stablecoin for Gaza rebuilding
South Korea's broadcasters sue OpenAI for copyright violation
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31