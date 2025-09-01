News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Isis
Tag:
Isis
IS declares war on new Syrian authorities
22 Feb 2026-13:27
Iraq receives 5,000 ISIS prisoners from Syria for questioning
12 Feb 2026-19:35
Iraq breaks up terrorist cell, detains ISIS commander
10 Feb 2026-22:27
Iraq reports relocation of 450 ISIS prisoners from Syria
01 Feb 2026-18:11
SSS prevents terrorist attack on embassy – SPECIAL OPERATION
27 Jan 2026-09:25
ISIS kills 25 in eastern Congo
26 Jan 2026-19:39
Rubio urges Iraq to distance itself from Iran
26 Jan 2026-15:05
Syria captures 'ISIS terror cell' in Damascus countryside
13 Jan 2026-18:38
7 police wounded in ISIS raid in Türkiye
29 Dec 2025-09:20
Trump calls Nigeria strikes a "Christmas gift" to ISIS terrorists
26 Dec 2025-22:27
Latest News
South Korea, Brazil boost trade and mineral ties
Delta plane sparks grass fire at Savannah airport, makes emergency landing -
VIDEO
Rolls-Royce seeks UK funding for $4bn engine
6.3-magnitude earthquake strikes near Nikolski, Alaska
Former Vikings DB Ronyell Whitaker dies aged 46
Mexico braces for more violence after killing of Jalisco cartel leader
Claressa Shields remains undisputed heavyweight boxing champion
Blast in Lviv kills police officer, 25 injured
Magic edge Clippers 111-109 in tight finish
Oil station catches fire after drone attack in Tatarstan -
VIDEO
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31