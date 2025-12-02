Iraqi president urges stronger ties during meeting with Iranian envoy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid met with Iran's Ambassador to Baghdad, Mohammad-Kazem Al Sadegh, on Tuesday in the Iraqi capital.

During the discussions, the president highlighted the value of enhancing bilateral ties and maintaining continuous dialogue on shared issues, News.Az reports citing Tehran Times.

In response, Ambassador Al Sadegh conveyed Iran’s commitment to deepening relations and broadening cooperation with Iraq in various sectors, emphasizing that such efforts are in the mutual interest of both nations.

News.Az