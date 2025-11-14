Iranian president congratulates Iraqi PM on election victory

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has called Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to congratulate him on his "glorious success" in this week’s parliamentary elections, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Sudani is the leader of an alliance of Shiite factions, some with close ties to Iran, and is currently negotiating the formation of a new coalition to remain in office.

“I hope that during the new term, our relations and cooperation in all areas will develop and deepen further,” Pezeshkian says, according to a statement from his office.

