IRGC refutes claims its navy commander was killed

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has denied a social media claim that its naval commander, Brigadier General Alireza Tangsiri, was assassinated, calling the report false.

The IRGC’s public relations department said on Saturday the rumor was spread by an Israeli-linked account that serves as “Mossad’s operational arm in psychological warfare,” News.Az reports, citing IRNA.

The same account had previously made false claims about the assassination of Major General Esmaeil Qaani, the commander of the IRGC’s Quds Force, the statement said.

News.Az